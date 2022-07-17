OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory across the Oklahoma City area Sunday afternoon, warning residents about the continued extreme heat that could be dangerous and potentially deadly.

Law enforcement across the area are working to keep you safe through this stretch of extreme heat.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department wants you to be prepared for the continued long stretch of temperatures over 100 degrees across the city this week.

The Fire Department has been responding to heat related medical calls frequently this month. In July, the department has responded to nearly 100 of them.

“Just some tips to please stay hydrated. You know, one of the biggest things we see is that people don’t drink enough water… Just limit your caffeinated drinks, coffee, alcohol and drink more water that helps replace electric lights in your body. So, when it’s hot like this, your body’s losing a lot of fluids, and it’s important to replace those fluids with water,” said Scott Douglas, captain, assistant public information officer for Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department suggests wearing light colored, loose fitted clothing because it helps keep your body cool.

“I understand you have to work in the sun, limit the sun exposure if you can. We understand people work in the sun, outside jobs all the time. We understand that, but limit the UV rays on your body if you can,” said Douglas.

If you are working in the sun, Douglas suggests working in teams.

“In the extreme heat of the day, it’s very important to check on everybody, check on your family members, friends. It’s best to not work alone in the heat of the day. If you are working in the in the sunlight during the heat of the day, we ask that you just take frequent breaks, you know, take a damp rag, maybe wipe just to wipe the sweat off your face,” said Douglas.

Of course, check on your neighbors, especially your elderly loved ones.

“If you have, you know, grandma and grandpa, elderly people, just please check on them. Dehydration and heat exhaustion can set in very quickly,” said Douglas.

The fire department just asks to do your part and monitor your body.

“Great news is we have 38 fire stations across the city and we’re here if you need us. So, we respond on these medical calls. We’re an all hazard response. So we are responding on fire alarms, car incidents, industrial accidents, as well as, you know, medical heat, heat exposures for people,” said Douglas.

The National Weather Service tells News 4, “We’re not expecting any significant changes to the stubborn summer weather pattern that’s causing the excessive heat. By Tuesday we’ll see records being tied or broken, with 100 degree plus temperatures persisting as far as we can see into the next 7 to 10 days. This is the kind of prolonged dangerous heat we don’t see that often, even here in Oklahoma, so we hope everyone will be extra careful as the heat wave continues,” said Rick Smith, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at National Weather Service.

EMSA tells us, “Since July 7th when EMSA issued its third medical heat alert for the Oklahoma City area, EMSA has responded to 56 suspected heat-related illness calls and medics have transported 39 of those patients to hospitals in our OKC service area. We have not seen a summer with sustained 100 degree and greater temperatures since 2011 and 2012, but 2022 is starting to look very similar. It is imperative that all Oklahoma City area residents take heat precautions seriously and avoid prolonged time outdoors in the coming days, especially those with pre-existing conditions,” Adam Paluka, chief public affairs officer.

