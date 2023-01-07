OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is taking aim at the controversial House Bill 1775, by filing a measure to repeal it.

“It’s flat out ridiculous,” said Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. “It doesn’t need to be that. [House Bill 1775 is] not something that we need.”

House Bill 1775 was passed into law in May 2021. It’s also known as the so-called anti-Critical Race Theory law, and it limits certain teachings on race and gender.

It states, in part, that school courses can’t make any individual “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”

This week, Rep. Rosecrants filed the “Restoration of Sanity in Education Act.”

“I want folks to understand just how worthless and how harmful House Bill 1775, this bill that I’m authoring seeks to repeal, is,” said Rep. Rosecrants.

He told KFOR on Saturday that one reason he’s filing the bill is because he doesn’t believe that Critical Race Theory is actually being taught in schools.

“Is this really solving a problem or are we starting a problem by trying to solve something that was not a problem in the first place?” said Rep. Rosecrants. “[Lawmakers] created a law to stop something that I don’t believe is happening in our classrooms already. To me, it just really goes in with that fear mongering…That’s so very, very dangerous.”

He also argues that HB 1775 is hard for teachers to understand.

“It also causes confusion for administrators, confusion for superintendents, confusion for parents,” said Rep. Rosecrants. “It’s so broadly written that nobody knows what the heck is going on.”

Representative Kevin West, R-Moore, who co-authored HB 1775 has previously told KFOR the law is to prevent lessons with the intent of forcing blame on students for past actions from being taught.

“It says you’re not going to teach the concept that an individual should feel guilt for these things,” said Rep. West. “To any teachers who are concerned about this, teach to the [Oklahoma] standards and you’ll be fine.”

Rep. Rosecrants says he realizes his proposed measure passing is an uphill battle, but he hopes it will at least spark a conversation.

“Repealing bills right after a bill was passed is almost impossible, especially when the same people are there that passed it overwhelmingly,” said Rep. Rosecrants. “I just want folks to understand that we don’t need to be wasting our time on things like this when we should be looking at ways to keep our teachers our best in our brightest teachers in the classroom.”

The legislative session starts on Feb. 6.