Lawmaker files bills to protect minors from pornography

News

A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that he says will protect minors from accessing sexually explicit materials.

Sen. George Burns has filed Senate Bill 1234, which would require manufacturers and retailers of internet-enabled devices to ensure their products are equipped with filters to block websites that share pornography.

“Children and teens are the most vulnerable and impressionable among us in society,” Burns said. “We need to take action to make sure that our youth are accessing appropriate materials and not being influenced by these websites.”

Under Senate Bill 1736, hotels, motels or any other businesses offering sleeping accommodations would be required to enforce restrictions on minors’ access to adult content.

“You can walk into a hotel room, turn on the TV and have almost immediate access to material inappropriate for minors,” Burns said. “There needs to be safeguards in place to ensure this content isn’t accessed by anyone underage.”

The bills will be heard next legislative session, which begins next month.

