Lawmakers head back to capitol Monday after state begins reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma reopens, lawmakers are headed back to the capitol.

“It’s not completely business as usual because it’s very similar to what everyone else is dealing with,” said Rep. Jon Echols of Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma House Majority Leader is talking about the decision to reopen the State Capitol Monday morning.

Echols says it’s to stay in line with the rest of the state.

“The bottom line is if citizens can go to movie theaters, they should be able to go to their state capitol and watch where their business is done,” said Echols.

Lawmakers have been working remotely, for the most part, since mid-March.

Monday morning, legislators, media, and the public who wish to enter the building will be met by staff from the OU Health Sciences Center where they will be screened and temperatures will be taken.

Masks are strongly suggested.

“Everyone there will be required to social distance, that includes the House floor,” said Echols.

Echols says he has been looking at other states on how to conduct business in the chamber.

The Oklahoma House and Senate staged votes in April, casting their ballots in waves.

But that is when the CDC required fewer than 10 people in a room at a time.

Echols says this time around, more of the legislative process needs to happen.

“These are still laws we are passing. There needs to be questions, needs to be debate. We need to engage in a deliberative process,” said Echols.

Tours and large groups will still not be allowed and when lawmakers leave for the day, Echols says the whole building will be cleaned.

“The Capitol is not a hospital. That’s one of the issues. We are disinfecting to the extent that we can every night,” said Echols.