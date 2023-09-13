OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tribes and Oklahoma lawmakers are wondering what’s next after Tuesday’s call to cut the state income tax by Governor Stitt.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat on Wednesday at a press availability. “Are we going to close schools? Are we going to undo the recent teacher pay raises? Are we going to tax oil and gas and businesses more? Are we going to close hospitals? Are we going to raise property taxes?”

It seems to be Governor Stitt’s latest plan to oppose parts of the McGirt Law from 2020. The Governor announced a future special session for an executive order.

The order would trigger if a court rules tribal citizens do not have to pay state income taxes; if the court rules that tribal citizens are exempt from the income tax, then the rest of Oklahoma will also be exempt under the order.

“I think it is shameful and such a mess,” said Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill in response. “We have, for too long, been nice and courteous thinking he would work alongside us but it just seems like he wants to butt heads.”

In the past, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that any Native American living and working on tribal land could be exempt from paying the state income tax. However, in 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma didn’t clearly define the rules for the Oklahoma government.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission made more precise rules which prevented hundreds, if not thousands, from being exempt.

But the state Supreme Court is hearing a case right now that could change that: Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Alicia Stroble said that she was made to pay state income tax even though she worked and lived on Muscogee land as a citizen of Muscogee. This case could change how tribes pay for the state income tax or the court could turn it down completely.

“We will either be allowed oral arguments or will be dismissed,” said Michael Parks, who represents Stroble in the case. “I hope they follow through with it, it would save thousands of tribal members money.”

However if the executive order passes then the state would lose $4 billion at a minimum from the general fund. Lawmakers spoke out on Wednesday about the lack of communication from the governor on his announcement.

“I haven’t really spoken with him since May and especially nothing about this,” said Treat.