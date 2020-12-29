Lawsuit against Oklahoma County Jail Trust over ICE agents dropped

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association say their suit against the Oklahoma County Jail Trust over keeping ICE agents inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center has been dropped.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, who sits on the trust, filed the lawsuit in October claiming the County Commission has the power to keep ICE agents in the jail.

Later that month, D.A. David Prater intervened, filing a motion which reads in part, “The policy was not submitted for review or comment to the district attorney.”

In November, the Oklahoma County Jail Trust filed a motion to dismiss the suit, claiming, “There is no actual case of legal controversy. People with an interest in a political controversy are not entitled to have a court intercede to take sides.”

Now, officials say the lawsuit has been dropped.

KFOR has reached out to Calvey several times throughout this process, but the requests remain unanswered at this time.