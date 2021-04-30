Lawton Community Theatre mourns loss of beloved member

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community theatre is mourning the loss of a beloved member of the team.

The Lawton Community Theatre has announced the passing of the theatre’s beloved costumer Barbara Hunter.

Hunter passed away on April 28 at her home in Lawton.

Barbara Hunter

Officials say she was a member of the Lawton Community Theatre staff for over seven years.

During her time with the theatre, she designed costumes for several productions and many volunteer actors.

“LCT was lucky to be a small chapter in her life. She will never be forgotten as she will always be remembered by the theater’s patrons and her costumes will forever be cherished as her essence is interwoven in every fiber of fabric, down to the very last stitch,” a statement by the theatre read.

Services for Barbara Hunter will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, May 7 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.