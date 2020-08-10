Lawton PD investigate fatal stabbing at Rodeway Inn

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton Police officials are investigating a fatal stabbing at a Rodeway Inn sometime Monday.
Officers responded to the Rodeway Inn at 3110 NW Cache around 1:30 p.m. Monday, and upon arrival, discovered a male suffering from stab wounds and began CPR.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
While on scene, officers were given suspect information of a white male riding a bike.
A male matching the description was located near the scene. Officials say he has been detained for further investigation.
Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently processing the scene.
