Lawton PD: Routine traffic stop leads to one arrest, seizure of over 11 lbs. of meth

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Lawton Police Department say a known meth distributor is behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a search warrant.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop on vehicle that made an improper turn. Upon approaching the vehicle, detectives realized the car contained a male passenger who they knew to be a methamphetamine distributer.

Special Operation’s K9 conducted an open-air sniff on the vehicle and indicated a positive alert for the odor of narcotics.

The passenger, identified as Eric Mayberry, was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Mayberry then began dumping a bag of suspected methamphetamine onto the ground. He was then detained by officers. Detectives found approximately half a pound of methamphetamine in Mayberry’s pants pocket.

Mayberry was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for Mayberry’s residence where they located 11.2 pounds of methamphetamine and $40,000 in cash.

Mayberry was booked into jail for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Aggravated Trafficking of

Methamphetamine, Obstructing an Officer, Destruction of Evidence, and Obtaining Drug Proceeds.

The total amount of methamphetamine seized could carry a street value of up to $270,000.