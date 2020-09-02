Lawton PD: Shooting suspect fatally shoots self next day

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Lawton Police Department say a man suspected of shooting a woman Aug. 27 died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Aug. 28.

Last Thursday, Lawton Police Detectives were called out to a domestic disturbance wherein a male shot a female in the leg and shoulder.

She was transported to an area hospital and has since been released.

The following day, officers responded back to the same address, but to another apartment where a male was found with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injury.

Officials say it appears this was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the victim was the suspect in the shooting the day prior.

The investigation is still ongoing.

