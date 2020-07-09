Lawton police investigating after 2-year-old shot

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting that injured a 2-year-old child in one Oklahoma community.
Around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a Lawton hospital following a report about a 2-year-old child that had been shot.
Initial reports indicate that the victim’s family was driving near 38th and Meadow Brook when an unknown vehicle began following them.
At some point, they heard several gunshots and realized that the 2-year-old boy had been hit.
Officials say the toddler suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, but is expected to recover.
So far, investigators say there is no known motive or suspect description.
If you have any information, call the Lawton Police Department.
