Lean Cuisine product recalled over possible bits of plastic found in food

News

by: Taylor Delandro and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NewsNationNow) — Nestlé Prepared Foods has recalled some Lean Cuisine baked-chicken meal products after complaints about hard, white plastic found among the food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Approximately 92,206 pounds of the 8 5/8-ounce carton trays of Lean Cuisine baked chicken with “white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes & gravy.” The products contain the lot code 0246595911 and a “best before” date of October 2021.

Officials were notified of the problem after five complaints about the packaged meals manufactured on Sep. 2 by Nestle, which believes the plastic pieces are from a plastic conveyor belt that broke while producing mashed potatoes in the meals. 

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter