Legal or not? What to know before posting a voting selfie in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – In the age of social media, get ready to see an onslaught of voting selfies from the polls. However, several states ban completed ballot photos, and in Illinois it can even lead to a felony, punishable by up to three years in prison.

In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill in 2019 that went into effect last November, lifting the ban on ballot selfies, but social media photos posted “within the election enclosure” are not allowed.

This allows voters to share on social media photos of both absentee ballots and in-person ballots, as long as the photos are posted after leaving the voter’s polling place.

However, it is illegal in Oklahoma to use a photo of one’s completed ballot to intimidate or coerce other voters.

Here is a breakdown of other states where voting selfies are legal and illegal.