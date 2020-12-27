Legendary Wrestler Danny Hodge Dead at 88

Legendary Oklahoma wrestler Danny Hodge has died at the age of 88. Hodge passed away in his native Perry, Oklahoma on December 24th.

Hodge went a perfect 46-0 in college at OU winning three national titles. Hodge was so successful at his craft, they named their Heisman Trophy after him calling it the Hodge Award. He is one of only two collegiate wrestlers to win three NCAA titles via fall.

He never suffered a takedown during his OU career.

He also won on a larger scale. He took home three national freestyle championship and a silver medal from the 1956 Melbourne Summer Olympics. He boxed in the 1950’s earning a 17-0 record. He also spent 18 years in professional wrestling.

Over the years, Hodge became famous for his ability to crush an apple with his care hands. He is also the only wrestler ever to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Hard to believe that my boyhood hero, riding partner, and mentor, the great #DannyHodge has passed away.



Danny was the best wrestler, amateur and pro, I’ve ever been around. #RIPCHAMP pic.twitter.com/JDPAFZNNS7 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 26, 2020