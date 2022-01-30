OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Legislation has been filed to try to put an end to robocallers and scammers bombarding Oklahomans phones, and stealing their money.

“Oh, it’s horrendous,” said Representative Logan Phillips. “They’ll steal extra funds, ransomware, just horrendous things left and right, but they do it under the guise of a local phone number and local entities… It’s incredibly frustrating.”

It’s become an extremely costly issue. According to the Federal Trade Commission, nearly $3 billion are stolen from older Americans per year through these scams.

In an effort to stop the scammers, Representative Phillips filed House Bill 1386, which would require companies to have an individual’s written consent before placing an automated call or text. Companies that break this law could have to pay victims up to $500 as a penalty.

“We never want to see our citizens be put into a situation where they’re at risk and we’re dealing with these types of groups,” said Representative Phillips.

House Bill 1891 has also been filed by Rep. Danny Williams and Sen. Zach Taylor. It would combat phone and text scammers by “allowing local district attorneys and the Oklahoma State Attorney General to prosecute bad actors who spoof or mask their telephone numbers.”

Those who violate this could be fined up to $10,000 per occurrence.

AARP Oklahoma said it “fully supports this legislation and encourages Oklahomans to contact their state representative and senator.”

Rep. Phillips said he’s hoping the bills pass at the very beginning of the legislative session, which starts Feb. 7.