OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A birth certificate battle is on in Oklahoma County Court between a lesbian couple and a sperm donor.

The two women and one man are at an impasse about the fate of a baby boy.

The baby is two and a half years old now; his moms, Kris Williams and Rebekah Wilson are well-known in Oklahoma City.

Rebekah and Kris Williams Credit: Kennon Bryce

The couple was featured in Metro Family Magazine last year.

They married in 2019.

They had a baby together with the help of a sperm donor.

Both moms were listed on the baby’s birth certificate.

The sperm donor allegedly signed a donor contract to relinquish all parental claims to the boy.

But, when the marriage fell apart late last year, Wilson petitioned the court to have her estranged wife removed from the baby’s birth certificate.

Oklahoma County District Court Judge Lynne McGuire ruled the non-gestational parent, Kris Williams, should be removed because she failed to adopt her son after the birth.

“What I really want people to understand is that our our families are vulnerable in the state of Oklahoma,” Williams said.

Williams’ attorney, Robyn Hopkins believes the practice is discriminatory against same-sex couples.

“I very much think so,” Hopkins said. “I think same-sex parents are being marginalized in this case and not being treated fairly.”

Tuesday at 10 p.m., a new twist in the case; the sperm donor is stepping in.

The man who didn’t meet the baby in person until the child was 18-months-old is now petitioning the court to be the legal father.