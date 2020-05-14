Lexington police officer under investigation after allegedly making death threats against Norman Mayor over COVID-19 response

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police are investigating after a death threat was made to Mayor Breea Clark.

Council members Kate Bierman (Ward 1) and Sereta Wilson (Ward 5) say threats had been coming from people in a Facebook group called “Re-open Norman.”

Bierman and Wilson say after they did a podcast about toxic masculinity, and the threats escalated. One comment said the mayor should be hanged on the courthouse lawn.

“Those comments were made publicly, and those are not okay,” Bierman said.

“We don’t want to live in a country where armed threats or bullying is how your government makes decisions,” Wilson said.

The Lexington Police Department has confirmed the poster is an officer with their department.

KFOR spoke to the officer, who said he didn’t see anything threatening about post, before saying he got hacked.

The divisiveness has made its way to some Norman businesses.

The owner of Roots Salon says her property was vandalized with vulgar comments.

Others in Norman say death threats are not okay, even when there are differences in opinion.

“Saying the things people said really just divides us and we do not need that right now,” Rainbo Scherschligt said.

“I do believe that everybody is entitled to have their opinion, but I also believe [Clark] is doing the best for everybody as a whole,” Alitha Bernal said.

Clark has filed a police report because of the death threat.

She released a statement that reads:

“None of my decisions were made with the intent to hurt residents or businesses. I understand that people are scared, depressed, and even angry right now, and I appear to be an outlet for those volatile emotions. We’ll get through this, and when we do I hope those residents find some peace. With that said, I will not hesitate to report death threats, especially when they come from people who are supposed to be protecting residents, not encouraging them to hang people on courthouse lawns.”

The Lexington Police Department has opened an internal investigation.