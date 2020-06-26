Libertarian presidential candidate to speak in Tulsa, visit site of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – One week after President Donald Trump held an in-person rally in Tulsa, another presidential candidate is making her way to Sooner State.

On June 27, Dr. Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian Party presidential candidate, will be in Tulsa to visit the scene of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and speak at the Oklahoma Libertarian Party Convention.

“It’s been exactly 99 years to the month since the Tulsa Massacre. Ninety-nine years since the richest black community in America, Black Wall Street, was destroyed in what may be the single worst incident of racial violence in American history,” Jorgensen said. “We’d like to think that racist policies in America are behind us, that they are history. But we know our history is not just in the past, it’s being made right now, and there’s a lot to be reckoned with.”

During her visit to Tulsa, Dr. Jorgensen is scheduled to meet with Tulsa Young Americans for Liberty at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 26. The meeting, which will be held at Roosevelt’s Gastropub, will be open to the public.

Jorgensen will be speaking at the Libertarian Party Oklahoma’s convention at the Stokely Event Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

To register for the event, visit the party’s website.

