Life.Church locations to require reservations during reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Life.Church today announced its plan to reopen with a few limitations and procedures this weekend in states that have lifted their restrictions.

“Life.Church locations will open with significantly reduced capacity to allow adequate distancing, so we ask that you save your seats online in advance on behalf of your family.”

If you do plan to return to the church building, here’s what church officials are doing in order to keep the environment clean:

All staff and volunteers will be wearing masks.

Additional hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the building.

All Life.Church services will be a touchless experience, and all high-volume areas will be thoroughly sanitized between services.

LifeKids will not be open at this time.

No water fountains will be open or usable.

No hospitality food or beverages will be offered.

No offering buckets will be passed. Instead, there will be an area in the back of the auditorium for guests who want to give.

All seatback materials, papers, and pens will be removed.

Officials also encourage members to wear a mask when attending services.

“For the past several weeks, we’ve been grateful for the ability to worship together at Life.Church Online, and we encourage you to continue to attend Life.Church Online if your location remains closed, you or a family member doesn’t feel well, or if you’re just not ready to attend church at a physical location. You’re part of the Life.Church family no matter where you choose to attend.”

To allow time for check in, church officials ask that you arrive 15 minutes before the service starts and have your phone ready with your confirmation email to check in. If you arrive more than 5 minutes after the service starts, your seats may be given to someone on the waiting list.

To learn more and reserve your seats, visit Life.Church’s website here.