Lifeshare Winterfest and snow tubing canceled at Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An annual winter event is being canceled due to the continually shifting climate surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday morning officials announced the cancelation of the The 2020 edition of LifeShare WinterFest at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

“While we are confident in our ability to host a safe and exciting event, there is significant cost involved with preparing the ballpark for LifeShare WinterFest. The uncertainty in the current climate forced us to reconsider holding the event at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this year,” OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. “Upon speaking with partners, valued customers, and stakeholders in the event, we made the difficult decision to cancel 2020 LifeShare WinterFest.”

“We look forward to bringing back this popular community event in 2021,” Byrnes said.

This has been a wildly popular downtown destination.

Officials say that in 2019 they recorded the largest attendance.

If you don’t know about Winterfest it is where organizers create different sized snow slides for all ages to enjoy at the ballpark.

Although 2020 LifeShare WinterFest is canceled, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark remains open for events. For more information, please call the OKC Dodgers at (405) 218-1000 or visit okcdodgers.com.

For more local news, download the KFOR News app and for weather download the KFOR 4WarnMe Weather app

Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!