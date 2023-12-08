NORTHAMPTON, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Like a scene out of an action movie, a police officer first chased after a suspect from his cruiser, then on foot, then on a bike that he borrowed from a passerby, before tackling and arresting a drug dealer.

Police Constable Lewis Marks was dispatched to a call about a possible drug deal at a park in Northampton, England.

Video at the top of this story shows PC Marks running up to a man in a park.

“Let me borrow your bike!” he is heard saying.

His vehicle would not squeeze onto the park path, where the drug dealer also rode away on his bike at the sight of PC Marks arriving on the scene.

Once on the bike, the video shows Marks chasing after Sean Christopher Prosser, 28, before ramming Prosser off the bike and tackling him to the ground.

“I ain’t done anything,” Prosser is heard saying.

However, he later pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

After Prosser’s arrest, PC Marks returned the bike to the man at the park.

They are seen shaking hands as Marks says, “Mate, I caught him! Wouldn’t have caught him without your help.”

Police Inspector Beth Warren said of the action-packed arrest: “This incident was an example of good old fashioned policing where our officers and members of the public worked together to take down a man whose actions were a blight on the community.”

The incident happened in August of 2023 but Prosser was just sentenced on December 1 to three years in prison.