Linguist who wrote the Cherokee dictionary dies

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A renowned Cherokee linguist who wrote the Cherokee dictionary has passed away at the age of 74.

Tribal leaders say Durbin Feeling, who is known to be the single largest contributor to the Cherokee language since Sequoyah, has passed away at 74-years-old.

“Durbin Feeling was our modern-day Sequoyah, a Cherokee National Treasure who was the very first person chosen to sign our Cherokee Language Speaker’s Roll because he was so cherished by our first-language speakers and entire tribe. Everything we are doing for language revitalization is because of Durbin,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said. “Durbin was also a dear friend to me and First Lady January, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and want them to know how deeply sorry our entire Cherokee Nation family is for this tremendous loss.”

Feeling’s first language was Cherokee and he didn’t learn English until he started first grade.

In addition to writing the Cherokee dictionary, Feeling added Cherokee Syllabary on a word processor in the 1980s and also started the process to add the Cherokee language on Unicode, which allows smartphones to offer Cherokee Syllabary.

“Most of our translators credit him for teaching them to read and write Syllabary,” said Roy Boney, manager of the tribe’s language translation team. “His Cherokee English Dictionary is the standard publication for Cherokee language reference with learners and speakers referring to it constantly. Any time we thought we had a new idea, I remember Durbin would dig in his archives and pull out a research paper or proposal he had already written for it.”

Durbin was a Vietnam Veteran, having earned a Purple Heart and National Defense Medal, and was an ordained minister.

In 2011, he was named a Cherokee National Treasure for advancing the Cherokee language and was the parade marshal at the Cherokee National Holiday in 2013.

