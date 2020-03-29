LIST: Businesses giving free stuff to first responders, medical professionals

Various businesses are showing their support and gratitude to first responders and medical personnel by offering free products and services.

Here’s a list of freebies:

Krispy Kreme is showing its gratitude to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic by offering them free donuts. The deal starts March 30, which is National Doctor’s Day. Any doctor, nurse or healthcare staff member with an employee ID can pick up dozens of glazed doughnuts for free from any Krispy Kreme drive-thru every Monday until the week of May 6-12, which is National Nurses Week.

Crocs is joining the growing list of companies offering freebies to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The company has launched its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff members. Workers can go to Crocs.com to request a free pair while supplies last.

Starbucks is giving free coffee to front-line responders to COVID-19 until May 3. Any customer who identifies as a first responder or front-line worker supporting our healthcare system will receive a tall brewed coffee — hot or iced — at no charge. That includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

Circle K is offering free coffee or a Polar Pop to first responders and health care professions. That includes hospital workers, doctors, care facility workers, emergency medical services personnel, police officers, firefighters and military personnel. A valid ID is needed to redeem the free beverage at any time of day or night. The offer is expected to run through March 31.

Uber Health is providing rides to health care workers to and from patients’ homes as well as between healthcare facilities. In the U.S., Uber is partnering with 1199SEIU, one of the country’s largest healthcare unions, while in Europe and Latin America, it is working with public authorities to offer rides. The company said it is working to expand the service to other countries as well.

Airbnb says it will offer free or subsidized housing to health care professionals, emergency workers and relief personnel, “typically closer to where they are working,” the company said in a statement. “Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help,” says Airbnb’s Co-founder Joe Gebbia.