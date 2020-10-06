LIST: Cities’ plans for Halloween 2020 trick-or-treating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans are wondering if trick-or-treating will happen this year because of the pandemic, and cities across the Sooner State want families to know how to celebrate Halloween in their towns.

With Halloween on the way and the coronavirus still widespread, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for safely celebrating the spooky holiday.

The Halloween and Costume Association (HCA) has also released resources and an interactive map to help families stay safe this Halloween.

The city of Midwest City will have traditional trick-or-treating as well as an alternative drive-thru event on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The city of Oklahoma City’s Halloween plans are still on across the metro.