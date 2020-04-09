LIST: Easter Sunday take home meals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into many families’ Easter church and get together plans, but several metro restaurants want to make sure you still have a nice meal for your Easter Sunday.
Caeli’s Sweets Eats & Bar
Caeli’s is offering a take home meal that feeds 8-10 people for $120. Call to place your order at 405-600-7885.
Ingrid’s Kitchen
Ingrid’s is offering a variety of catered products. You must order by 2 p.m. April 9.
Kam’s Kookery
Kam’s is offering several different options for Easter, including brunch and several different lunch or dinner options. You must order by midnight April 9.
Ludivine
Ludivine is offering a three course meal with ham, rabbit, or lamb as the main course. It is $98 if ordered by April 10 at 9 p.m., $129 after Friday. Call 405-778-6800 to order.
Picasso Cafe
Picasso Cafe is offering a whole fried chicken, sides, and dessert for $45. Call 405-602-2002 to order.
Ranch Steakhouse
Ranch Steak house is offering an Easter Family Meal for 6 with beef tenderloin or prime rib, two sides, and salad. Call 405-755-3501 (OKC) or 405-857-2899 (Norman) to schedule your pickup.
Rococo
Rococo is offering a ham meal with sides and dessert for $32.99 per person. You can pick up Saturday or Sunday.
Rudy’s Country Store BBQ
Rudy’s is offering Family Meals that feed 4+ people and come with “all the fixin’s” for $10 per person.
Social Deck and Dining
Social is offering a roast chicken meal that feeds 4-6 for $50. Call 405-602-8705 or email jamie@besocialokc.com to reserve by Thursday, April 9.
The Press OKC
The Press OKC is offering a meal of ham, sides, and dessert that will feed at least 4 for $60. Other meal sizes are available. Orders must be placed by April 10.
The Stitch OKC
The Stitch is offering a meal of chicken, sides, and dessert for $45-80. They are also offering ‘dogwood punch’ cocktail mixings. Must order by April 11.
Whiskey Cake
Whiskey Cake is offering Easter Kits for brunch and dinner. Must be ordered by 6 p.m. April 9 at 405-582-2253.