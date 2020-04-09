LIST: Easter Sunday take home meals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into many families’ Easter church and get together plans, but several metro restaurants want to make sure you still have a nice meal for your Easter Sunday.

Caeli’s is offering a take home meal that feeds 8-10 people for $120. Call to place your order at 405-600-7885.

Ingrid’s is offering a variety of catered products. You must order by 2 p.m. April 9.

Kam’s is offering several different options for Easter, including brunch and several different lunch or dinner options. You must order by midnight April 9.

Ludivine is offering a three course meal with ham, rabbit, or lamb as the main course. It is $98 if ordered by April 10 at 9 p.m., $129 after Friday. Call 405-778-6800 to order.

Picasso Cafe is offering a whole fried chicken, sides, and dessert for $45. Call 405-602-2002 to order.

Ranch Steak house is offering an Easter Family Meal for 6 with beef tenderloin or prime rib, two sides, and salad. Call 405-755-3501 (OKC) or 405-857-2899 (Norman) to schedule your pickup.

Rococo is offering a ham meal with sides and dessert for $32.99 per person. You can pick up Saturday or Sunday.

Rudy’s is offering Family Meals that feed 4+ people and come with “all the fixin’s” for $10 per person.

Social is offering a roast chicken meal that feeds 4-6 for $50. Call 405-602-8705 or email jamie@besocialokc.com to reserve by Thursday, April 9.

The Press OKC is offering a meal of ham, sides, and dessert that will feed at least 4 for $60. Other meal sizes are available. Orders must be placed by April 10.

The Stitch is offering a meal of chicken, sides, and dessert for $45-80. They are also offering ‘dogwood punch’ cocktail mixings. Must order by April 11.

Whiskey Cake is offering Easter Kits for brunch and dinner. Must be ordered by 6 p.m. April 9 at 405-582-2253.