List: Highest-earning counties in Oklahoma

The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Oklahoma.

Canva

#50. Latimer County

– Median household income: $44,214

— 16.4% below state median, 29.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#49. Marshall County

– Median household income: $45,746

— 13.6% below state median, 27.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.5%

— #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

— #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pigdogx // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Blaine County

– Median household income: $45,792

— 13.5% below state median, 27.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #1,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

— #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Harper County

– Median household income: $46,154

— 12.8% below state median, 26.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

— #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Cimarron County

– Median household income: $46,328

— 12.5% below state median, 26.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Caddo County

– Median household income: $46,592

— 12.0% below state median, 25.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,061 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#44. Pittsburg County

– Median household income: $46,784

— 11.6% below state median, 25.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.9%

— #1,976 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#43. Kay County

– Median household income: $46,809

— 11.5% below state median, 25.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

— #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Garvin County

– Median household income: $47,125

— 10.9% below state median, 25.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.0%

— #1,958 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Stephens County

– Median household income: $47,214

— 10.8% below state median, 24.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

— #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pawnee County

– Median household income: $48,009

— 9.3% below state median, 23.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.8%

— #2,173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

— #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Harmon County

– Median household income: $48,344

— 8.6% below state median, 23.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

— #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#38. Osage County

– Median household income: $49,103

— 7.2% below state median, 21.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Pottawatomie County

– Median household income: $49,250

— 6.9% below state median, 21.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #1,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Love County

– Median household income: $49,399

— 6.7% below state median, 21.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.2%

— #2,096 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

— #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#35. Jackson County

– Median household income: $49,703

— 6.1% below state median, 20.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Custer County

– Median household income: $49,900

— 5.7% below state median, 20.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

— #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Mayes County

– Median household income: $50,345

— 4.9% below state median, 19.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

— #2,152 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#32. Pontotoc County

– Median household income: $50,392

— 4.8% below state median, 19.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

— #1,295 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

— #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $50,671

— 4.2% below state median, 19.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Beckham County

– Median household income: $50,721

— 4.2% below state median, 19.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#29. Cotton County

– Median household income: $50,885

— 3.8% below state median, 19.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,481 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

— #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#28. Roger Mills County

– Median household income: $51,302

— 3.1% below state median, 18.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

— #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Creek County

– Median household income: $51,318

— 3.0% below state median, 18.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carter County

– Median household income: $51,419

— 2.8% below state median, 18.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.4%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#25. Comanche County

– Median household income: $52,161

— 1.4% below state median, 17.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

— #1,389 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Texas County

– Median household income: $52,282

— 1.2% below state median, 16.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.6%

— #2,557 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

— #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

DrunkDriver // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Beaver County

– Median household income: $52,349

— 1.1% below state median, 16.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

— #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

— #2,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#22. Dewey County

– Median household income: $52,428

— 0.9% below state median, 16.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Murray County

– Median household income: $52,478

— 0.8% below state median, 16.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Ellis County

– Median household income: $53,245

— 0.6% above state median, 15.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Washita County

– Median household income: $53,274

— 0.7% above state median, 15.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

— #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#18. Garfield County

– Median household income: $54,006

— 2.1% above state median, 14.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

— #1,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #2,291 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Zeugzeug // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Woods County

– Median household income: $54,282

— 2.6% above state median, 13.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

— #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#16. Major County

– Median household income: $54,332

— 2.7% above state median, 13.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

— #1,068 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,556 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Oklahoma County

– Median household income: $54,520

— 3.0% above state median, 13.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

— #873 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#14. Washington County

– Median household income: $54,997

— 3.9% above state median, 12.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #924 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#13. Tulsa County

– Median household income: $55,517

— 4.9% above state median, 11.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

— #783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#12. Noble County

– Median household income: $56,117

— 6.0% above state median, 10.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

— #1,312 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

BeccaDawn88 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Grant County

– Median household income: $57,727

— 9.1% above state median, 8.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

— #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.5%

— #2,883 highest rate among all counties nationwide

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kingfisher County

– Median household income: $57,777

— 9.2% above state median, 8.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

— #648 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#9. Woodward County

– Median household income: $60,147

— 13.7% above state median, 4.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #843 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #2,641 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grady County

– Median household income: $60,875

— 15.0% above state median, 3.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.2%

— #572 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Cheryl Payton // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Alfalfa County

– Median household income: $61,852

— 16.9% above state median, 1.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

— #736 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#6. Wagoner County

– Median household income: $62,795

— 18.7% above state median, 0.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

— #657 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cleveland County

– Median household income: $64,016

— 21.0% above state median, 1.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

— #637 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Logan County

– Median household income: $65,357

— 23.5% above state median, 4.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.1%

— #412 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#3. Rogers County

– Median household income: $65,434

— 23.6% above state median, 4.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

— #454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #2,717 highest rate among all counties nationwide

David Dobbs // Wikimedia Commons

#2. McClain County

– Median household income: $67,662

— 27.9% above state median, 7.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

— #429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

— #2,918 highest rate among all counties nationwide

MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Canadian County

– Median household income: $72,056

— 36.2% above state median, 14.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.0%

— #333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%

— #2,975 highest rate among all counties nationwide