LIST: More NBC holiday specials through New Year’s Day

(WCMH) — More holiday broadcasts, classic specials and encore presentations are coming to NBC as the anticipation of Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2022 builds.

Airing Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. the classic holiday made-for-TV film, “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” tells the true story of the beloved superstar’s humble upbringing in Tennessee.

According to an NBC description, the special, which premiered in 2015, “takes place inside the tight-knit Parton family as they struggle to overcome devastating tragedy and discover the healing power of love, faith and a raggedy patchwork coat that helped make Parton who she is today.”

The movie stars Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, Gerald McRaney and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

On Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., NBC’s Movie of the Week will be the 2016 animated musical “Sing.”

“Sing” is about a town of anthropomorphic animals taking part in a singing competition set to save the local theater with some unintended outcomes.

The voice cast of “Sing” includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Jennifer Saunders.

In a network premiere, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” the newest animated Grinch movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch will air on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. The film will be followed by an encore of Michael Bublé’s Christmas musical special at 10 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m, a Christmas Eve tradition will continue, the classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore, will once again air on NBC.

The Oscar-nominated movie transports viewers to Bedford Falls as George Bailey, played by Stewart, learns just how important he is to his loved ones and the entire community.

Then at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, from the Vatican in Rome, Pope Francis will lead mass at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Christmas Night, Saturday, Dec. 25, will be devoted to all things Grinch, with the original animated classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 7 p.m. and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey and directed by Ron Howard, from 7:30-10 p.m.

NBC is freshening up its New Year’s Eve plans with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson,” airing on Friday, Dec. 31 from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

According to a release from NBC, the “all-star celebration” will include “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances” and air live from Miami, Florida.

New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, “The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration Presented By Honda” will be broadcast on NBC from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The network will broadcast live from Pasadena, Calif., as the streets “are lined with thousands of parade fans as gorgeous rose-covered floats and marching bands partake in their annual New Year’s Day festivities,” according to NBC.

This will be the perfect prelude for fans of the Buckeyes to the 108th Rose Bowl Game, where Ohio State will take on Utah.

NBC is also offering encore presentations of specials from Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Saturday Night Live and more. See the complete list below.

Thursday, December 16

8 pm – 10 pm DOLLY PARTON’S COAT OF MANY COLORS

Friday, December 17

7 pm – 9 pm MOVIE: SING

Monday, December 20

7 pm – 10 pm ANNIE LIVE!

Tuesday, December 21

8 pm – 10 pm A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Wednesday, December 22

7 pm – 9 pm MOVIE: ILLUMINATION PRESENTS: DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH

9 pm – 10 pm MICHAEL BUBLÉ CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

Friday, December 24

7 pm – 10 pm MOVIE: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

10:30 pm – 12 am CHRISTMAS EVE MASS

Saturday, December 25

7 pm – 7:30 pm HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

7:30 pm – 10 pm MOVIE: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 28

7 pm – 9 pm MOVIE: TROLLS

9 pm – 10 pm KELLY CLARKSON PRESENTS WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES AROUND

Friday, December 31

9:30 pm – 11:30 pm MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY HOSTED BY MILEY CYRUS AND PETE DAVIDSON

Saturday, January 1, 2022

10:30 am – 12 pm THE ROSE PARADE’S NEW YEAR CELEBRATION PRESENTED BY HONDA