List of Oklahoma’s safest cities

(NEXSTAR) – If you’re one of the people looking to move out to the suburbs for more space and a better quality of life you may want to take a look at Elgin, Oklahoma.

The Southwestern Oklahoma town is the safest city in the Sooner State, according to a recent survey from home security company Safewise. Elgin is Oklahoma’s safest city for the third consecutive year.

The top ten safest cities in Oklahoma are:

Elgin Lone Grove Blanchard Piedmont Antlers Verdigris Hinton Pocola Union City Alva

In a recent Safewise survey, 43% of people in Oklahoma expressed a daily level of high concern for their personal safety—lower than the national average of 47%.

However, Oklahoma’s crime rates are generally higher than those of most states as well as the national average. Among all 50 states, Oklahoma has the fourteenth-highest violent crime rate and the sixth-highest property crime rate, according to Safewise.

In addition to the statistical findings, Safewise surveyed 15,000 Americans over the last three years to see how safety perceptions are shifting.

The survey found that Americans think package theft is the most likely crime to strike them, with about half of respondents saying they are concerned. About 40% said they fear being hit by some other form of property crime.

The survey also found that people are increasingly relying on home security cameras and systems instead of firearms, guard dogs, barred windows and other traditional safety measures, which are all on the decline.

The top forms of property protection in Oklahoma this year were dogs and firearms with 29% of survey respondents using one or the other. This is higher than the national average of 26% for each type.

“Although general concern rose minimally year over year (2%) and most Americans think crime is on the rise, use of property protection measures dropped by 6% this year,” Safewise security expert Rebecca Edwards wrote in an overview of the findings.

When asked specifically what keeps them up at night, property crime (20%) and violent crime (18%) actually beat out the COVID 19 pandemic (17%) as the top worries.

Residents of Vermont, Wyoming and the Dakotas were among the respondents saying they feel the safest in their homes. Higher population states such as New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois were among the states with residents voicing the most safety concerns.