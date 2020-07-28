LIST: Oklahoma cities with mask mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Oklahoma, city officials with municipalities across the Sooner State have enacted mask mandates for their towns.

Altus

Face coverings are required to be worn in all public places.

Exceptions:

Persons who should not wear face coverings due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

Persons exempt under the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Children under five (5) years of age.

Restaurant and bar patrons while eating or drinking.

Settings when or where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as dental services, medical treatments or while swimming.

Occupants in a personal vehicle, personal office, or similarly private space while other persons outside of the person’s household are not present.

Private homes.

Offices and workplaces that are not public service areas where social distancing of at least six (6) feet between employees and other occupants can be consistently maintained during hours of operation.

Persons attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as all persons who do not live in the same household maintain proper social distancing of not less than six (6) feet from persons not in their immediate household.

Educational institutions that have adopted a plan to prevent the spread of COVID19 that includes physical distancing and face covering mandates appropriate for the institutional environment.

These regulations are in place until another declaration is made to cancel it.

Anadarko

The City of Anadarko has enacted a mandatory requirement that any individual residing, visiting, or traveling through Anadarko must wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose in public.

Individuals who have been diagnosed with a condition which would be negatively impacted by wearing a mask shall be exempt from this requirement upon the showing of current written documentation from the individual’s physician stating that wearing a mask would be detrimental to the individual’s health.

The mandate remains in effect for 30 days.

Edmond

Face masks will be mandatory for anyone entering and occupying indoor public spaces.

Exceptions:

Persons Under 11 unless required by a school or day care

People working in an office who don’t have face-to-face interactions with the public

Patrons of restaurants, bars and similar establishments while eating or drinking

People in settings where it isn’t practical or feasible to wear a face covering, like receiving dental services, swimming or playing at a playground

People engaged in sports (including for recreation)

People engaged in cardio exercises. But people should make reasonable efforts to observe social distancing between groups of people from different households

People inside any federal, state or county building or facility.

People inside a public or private school building or facility, unless required by the school

People at a religious service or ceremony where social distancing is observed between groups of people from different households

People with a developmental disability

People who are deaf or hard-of-hearing

Edmond’s mandate won’t go into effect until Aug. 26 and it is set to end on Sept. 8.

Fort Sill*

As of July 20, all personnel on Fort Sill, meaning service members, family members, DA civilians, contractors and visitors, shall wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.

Exceptions:

Children under 6

Persons or situations identified by the CDC where the wearing of a cloth face covering may exacerbate a physical or mental health condition, lead to a medical emergency, or introduce significant safety concerns

Any persons while they are eating or drinking

People working in an office who don’t have face-to-face interactions with the public

Any persons giving a speech or briefing where social distancing can be maintained

Persons exercising in communal spaces, provided Social Distancing is maintained

Outdoors, provided social distancing is maintained

When a commander determines a facial covering creates a hazard or safety concern

When inside a private home, barracks rooms, or IHG rooms

The ordinance remains in effect until otherwise mandated.

Norman

Norman City Council has passed an ordinance to require masks or face coverings in public in the City of Norman.

Exceptions:

Persons or situations identified by the CDC where the wearing of a cloth face covering may exacerbate a physical or mental health condition, lead to a medical emergency, or introduce significant safety concerns

Children under the age of 6 years old

Restaurant and bar patrons while they are eating or drinking

Persons exercising in communal outdoor spaces, or persons walking or exercising with other persons from the same household in communal outdoor spaces, provided Social Distancing is maintained

Settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, such as when received dental or medical treatment and services

Occupants inside a personal vehicle, personal office, or similarly private space while other persons from outside of the occupant’s household are not present

Private homes

Private lodging rooms in Places of Public Accommodation

Offices and workplaces that are not Public Service Areas where Physical Distancing between employees and other occupants can be consistently maintained during hours of operation

This ordinance will expire on November 30 unless extended, rescinded, superseded or amended.

Oklahoma City

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City would be required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

Exceptions:

• Children age 10 and under, unless required by a school or daycare.

• People working in an office who don’t have face-to-face interactions with the public.

• Patrons of restaurants, bars and similar establishments while eating or drinking.

• People in settings where it isn’t practical or feasible to wear a face covering, like receiving dental services, swimming or playing at a playground.

• People engaged in sports (including for recreation).

• People engaged in cardio exercises. But people should make reasonable efforts to observe social distancing between groups of people from different households.

• People inside any federal, state or county building or facility.

• People inside a public or private school building or facility, unless required by the school.

• People at a religious service or ceremony where social distancing is observed between groups of people from different households.

• People with a developmental disability.

• People who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

The mandate lasts until Sept. 8.

Shawnee

Citizens are required to wear face coverings when entering and while inside any indoor public place.

Exceptions:

Persons Under 11 unless required by a school or day care

Professional office spaces where there is no face-to-face interactions with public

While eating and drinking in restaurants

Where not practical or feasible to wear a face covering. (Dental services, medical)

When engaged in a sporting activity

Performing cardio, but effort should be made to socially distance

Attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as social distancing is practiced

In public or private school building or other facility unless required by school to wear covering

Persons with developmental, mental, and/or medical disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The ordinance expires Sept. 30.

Spencer

The proclamation declares that face masks shall be worn at all indoor venues, when out in public places and when unable to stay at least six feet away from others.

Spencer’s ‘State of Emergency’ lasts until Aug. 31.

Stillwater

Stillwater passed an ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in public places.

Exceptions:

Persons who cannot wear one due to a physical or mental condition;

Children under five, unless required by school or day care to wear a face covering;

Persons seated at a restaurant while eating;

While receiving services where wearing the mask is impractical such as dental services, a facial at a salon, swimming or using a splash pad;

While alone in a motor vehicle, office, or private space;

Persons exercising in communal outdoor spaces, or persons walking or exercising with other persons from the same household in communal outdoor spaces, as long as Physical Distancing is maintained;

Private homes;

Non-public areas of offices or workplaces where physical distancing is possible; and

At schools pursuant to adopted policies.

The ordinance is set to expire November 30.

The Village

The mayor of The Village has issued a mask mandate for public indoor venues in the city.

Exceptions:

Persons Under 11 unless required by a school or day care

Professional office spaces where there is no face-to-face interactions with public

While eating and drinking in restaurants

Where not practical or feasible to wear a face covering. (Dental services, medical)

When engaged in a sporting activity

Attending any indoor religious service or ceremony as long as social distancing is practiced

In public or private school building or other facility unless required by school to wear covering

Persons with developmental, mental, and/or medical disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The mandate will last through at least September 7.

Tulsa

A citywide face mask ordinance has been enacted in Tulsa.

Exceptions:

Those who fall into the CDC’s guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability.

Those who are eating or drinking.

Those who are exercising in communal outdoor spaces, or persons walking or exercising with other persons from the same household in communal outdoor spaces, as long as physical distancing is maintained – persons congregating in communal outdoor spaces with other persons not in their same household are required to wear face coverings when physical distancing is not maintained.

Those in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as dental services, medical treatments or while swimming.

Occupants in a personal vehicle, personal office, or similarly private space while other persons outside of the person’s household are not present.

Those in their private homes.

Those in offices and workplaces that are not public service areas where physical distancing between employees and other occupants can be consistently maintained during hours of operation.

The ordinance could expire by Nov. 30 as long as it’s not repealed, modified, or extended.

Warr Acres

A temporary restriction is placed which requires all persons in Warr Acres to wear a facial covering which covers their nose and mouth while visiting any indoor place open to the public in city limits.

Exceptions:

Persons under 11 years of age unless required by a school or day care to wear a face covering

Persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public

Restaurant patrons while eating or drinking

Persons in a setting where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments, or while swimming or at a splash park.

Persons engaged in any competitive sporting activities, whether professional or amateur or merely for recreational purposes;

Persons engaged in performing cardio exercise, but they should make a reasonable effort to practice social distancing from persons not from their household

Persons inside any Federal, State or County government building or other facility

Persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless required by the school to wear a face covering

Persons with a development disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing

The ordinance is set to expire Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

