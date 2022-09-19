UTUADO, Puerto Rico (KFOR/Storyful) – The crunching and crashing sounds of a metal bridge, destroyed by powerful floodwaters, was caught on video in Utuado, Puerto Rico, over the Guaonica River.

Hurricane Fiona swept through the area with a vengeance on September 18th, bringing disastrous flooding, destruction, and loss of power to widespread areas.

Video at the top of this story shows the bridge buckle, as it’s torn away and tossed downstream.

The bridge was built as a temporary bridge in 2017 after Hurricane Maria destroyed the previous bridge.