LVIV, UKRAINE (Storyful, KFOR) – The beautiful sounds of an opera concert performed outside the Lviv Opera were shattered by the sound of impending bombs, as air sirens rang out.

As Ukraine residents fled, video then shows the March 26th bombings to an oil depot, injuring five people.

According to local media, four strikes were launched in all.

Ukrainian firefighters were able to put out the fire by the next morning.