CANARY ISLANDS, Spain (KFOR/Storyful) – Video shows a plane filled with passengers, ready to take off, when the pilot suddenly announced overhead, “There are so many of you,” and 20 passengers needed to get off the flight.

The EasyJet flight was ready to leave Lanzarote, one of the seven Canary Islands, and was bound for Liverpool, England on July 6th, when the over-capacity issue caused a two-hour delay.

The pilot is heard in the video at the top of this story asking for 20 passengers to volunteer to deboard, in exchange for 500 euros, which is the equivalent of nearly $550 US dollars.

Even though the airline sold all of the seats onboard, the EasyJet pilot explained to passengers that strong winds and a short runway contributed to the plane not being able to take off.

In all, 19 passengers volunteered to leave the flight, which eventually landed safely in Liverpool.