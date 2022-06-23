CHANDLER, Arizona (Storyful/KFOR) – Rescuers were called in Chandler, Arizona after someone heard the meows of a terrified kitten coming from a storm drain.

The Arizona Humane Society teamed up with the Chandler Fire Department to open the drain and crawl in to save the 10-week-old kitten.

AHS rescuers say the kitten was “severely hypothermic and exhausted but readily ate wet food.”

Video later shows the kitten, now named Augustus Gloop, in a crate headed for a foster home, where he continues to recover.