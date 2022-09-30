AUSTRALIA (KFOR/Storyful) – A rash of whales getting trapped in shark nets is happening off the coast of Australia – eight have been trapped in the past four months alone.

Seven of the eight entrapments all happened off Australia’s Gold Coast. The shark nets are designed to keep sharks out of busy beach swimming areas.

In the video at the top of this story, a 26-foot humpback whale was at the mercy of the rescue team trying to free it. Divers went underwater, capturing the sound of the whale’s calls.

Crews from Sea World and the Queensland Fisheries Marine Animal Release Team worked for 45 minutes to free the whale, carefully cutting the net that was stuck to barnacles along different parts of the whale’s body.

“We would like to thank the community for calling these events in,” officials with Sea World said. “These rescue efforts are extremely dangerous with the teams dealing with large animals weighing up to 30 tons and mixed with sea and weather conditions.”

This specific rescue took place off Currumbin Beach on September 26th.