Little girl reunited with man who saved her from brutal dog attack

David Harris and Della, the little girl he saved from a brutal dog attack.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A tearful reunion for a little girl and the man who saved her life from a dog attack.

News Four first spoke with David Harris last month after he saved six-year-old Della.

Della has been in the hospital recovering, but now she is home.

“Be here anytime she needs me,” Harris said.

An unbreakable bond.

“Gotcha another old grandpa,” Harris said.

The two crossed paths in the most terrifying moments of Della’s life.

“I’ll never forget it, I mean… there’s no… I’ve never been through anything like it,” Harris said.

Della was playing on the Surrey Hill’s Golf Course two weeks ago with her babysitter. Harris was driving in a golf cart when he heard screams and saw her being dragged by the dog. He jumped into action and pulled her from the dog’s jaws, saving her life.

“He got the dog off me,” Della said.

Looking at Della now, it’s hard to believe that just last week, she was lying in a hospital bed. Harris visted her during her stay.

“I just wanted to check up on her. She was in a lot worse shape then,” he said.

Della’s recovery has been remarkable. Her injuries included a severed ear and deep cuts in her head, down to her shoulders. Her mom, Jayme, is holding Della more tightly than ever.

“Precious… sorry… I don’t think there’s any other word for it, but just priceless. Every second. It’s just like I can’t soak it in enough,” Jayme said.

She says she’s eternally grateful to Della’s protector.

“What do you say? What do you say to the man that saved your child’s life?” Jayme said.

"If anybody would have seen her the way I saw her, they would have jumped right in there,” Harris said.

News 4 checked with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare for an update on the dog involved, but we have not yet heard back. The family’s attorney tells us he believes the dog is still in Animal Welfare’s custody.

As of right now, the family has not pursued any legal action.