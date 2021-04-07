Biden delivers remarks on proposed $2.3T infrastructure plan amid Republican opposition

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks Wednesday to drum up public support for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan as Republicans remain opposed to the costly proposal.

This is Biden’s latest effort to increase support for the plan.

“They know we need it,” Biden said of the Republicans as he returned to Washington on Monday. “Everybody around the world is investing billions and billions of dollars in infrastructure, and we’re going to do it here.”

Republicans in Congress are opposed to the proposal, saddling the Democrats with its ownership and the corporate tax hike Biden says is needed to pay for it.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell Monday declared that Biden’s plan is “something we’re not going to do.”

McConnell said Republicans could support a “much more modest” approach, and one that doesn’t rely on corporate tax hikes to pay for it.

The standoff almost ensures a months-long slog as Congress hunkers down to begin drafting legislation and the White House keeps the door open to working across the aisle with Republicans, hoping that continued public attention may encourage their support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.