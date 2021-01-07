LIVE: DC mayor speaks as Capitol police chief calls riot ‘criminal’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said the violent mob that stormed the building wielded metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons against law enforcement.

Steven Sund issued a statement Thursday saying the rioting protesters “actively attacked” police officers and “were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.”

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt. Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Sund defended his agency’s response from criticism that officers did not stop the incursion. He said his agency “had a robust plan” for what he anticipated would be peaceful protests, but what occurred Wednesday was “criminal riotous behavior.”

He said more than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser is expected to address the public Thursday morning. NewsNation will stream that news conference, which was scheduled for 11 a.m. ET in the player above.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s latest data, 69 people were arrested in D.C. from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

In a late-night news conference, MPD Chief Robert Contee said the majority of arrests were related to violations of Mayor Bowser’s 6 p.m. curfew, with roughly half of those occurring on Capitol grounds.

Several others were arrested on charges related to carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms.

It was not immediately clear how many people would be arraigned on Thursday.

Contee told reporters late on Wednesday that two pipe bombs were recovered from the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees, as well as a cooler from a vehicle on U.S. Capitol grounds that contained Molotov cocktails.

A total of four people died on Wednesday during the chaos at the Capitol, including one woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer.

Three other people also died on Wednesday because of medical emergencies, he added, and 14 police officers were injured – two of whom remained hospitalized.

It was not clear whether other federal or local police agencies, including the Capitol Police, had made additional arrests.

While the number of people arrested is expected to grow, the initial number paled in comparison with the more than 300 people arrested by police following the June 1 protests in the District of Columbia related to the police killing of George Floyd.

In that incident, baton-swinging police and federal agents fired smoke canisters, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets to drive protesters farther from the White House, enabling Trump to walk across Lafayette Square to historic St. John’s Church.

Capitol Police are now facing questions about why they did not do more to secure the Capitol and let many of the rioters later exit the building without arrests.

Mayor Bowser said police intend to ask the public for help in identifying rioters, many of whom posed for photos inside the Capitol and can be seen in viral videos on social media without masks.

“We will be on the lookout,” she said. “Some of them, we think … have to be held accountable for the carnage.”

Late on Wednesday, the FBI also asked the public to submit tips, such as images, videos and other information, to help agents identify people who were “actively instigating violence.”

Bowser also extended a public emergency declaration for 15 days, an action she said will allow her to restrict peoples’ movements around the city if necessary.

Democrat President-elect Joe Biden is slated to take the oath of office on Jan. 20, 13 days from Thursday.