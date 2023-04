OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of central Oklahoma until 11:00 p.m.

Large hail could be part of the severe weather making its way across the state.

Quarter to golf ball size hail is possible.

Hail reported from North Edmond near Kelly and Covell. Photo Lori Gonzalez.

Hail near Alex. Image courtesy Michael Boswell.

Hail in Anadarko. Image courtesy Ashley Keeton.

Hail in the metro. Image KFOR.

Hail in the metro. Image KFOR.

Hail at the KFOR Newsroom. Image KFOR.

Hail in Edmond. Image KFOR.

Hail in the metro. Image KFOR.

Hail in Edmond. Image courtesy Jessica Moseley.

Hail in the metro. Image KFOR.

Hail in Edmond. Image courtesy Stephanie Michelle.

Hail in Edmond. Image courtesy Stephanie Michelle.

Hail in Chickasha. Image courtesy Gabriel Worthy.

Hail in Moore. Image KFOR.

Hail in Chickasha. Image courtesy Lisa Vitello.

Hail in Chickasha. Image courtesy Lisa Vitello.

There are some power outages being reported.

Check back often for updates.