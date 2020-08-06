Local automotive shop known for good deeds hit by a burglar, losing thousands of dollars in equipment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local auto shop known for doing a lot of good finds themselves in need of help of their own after a burglar breaks and steals the equipment they need to keep going.

“I unlocked the gate. Come in and I open the door and I see the desk in disarray,” said Shawshank, a Hard Luck Auto mechanic.

Southwest OKC’S Hard Luck Automotive running into a bit of bad luck themselves.

Thousands of dollars in tools and equipment stolen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

“They took the keys to every car that’s on the lot. So, we’re gonna be making keys for cars today,” said Adam Ely, Hard Luck Automotive owner.

Hard Luck Auto has been up and running since 2017. As long as you can pay for the parts, they’ll fix up your ride for free.

Ely was even a Pay It Forward recipient back in 2019 after being nominated by one of his customers.

“We average about 60 people a week. 60 clients a week. So far, this year alone we’ve saved oklahomans about $45,000 in parts through our sponsorship with Napa auto parts. And then twice that amount in labor,” said Ely.

Doing all of this work without charging you a dime.

“We don’t make any money. No money changes hands with us here. We solely rely on the generosity of others,” Ely said.

“I’d hate to think that it is somebody we know and being a nonprofit we didn’t make anybody mad so how can you target us?” Shawshank said.

The auto shop did file a police report but without video surveillance of the burglar, Ely doesn’t have hopes of catching who broke in.

Despite the big setback, he says it just shows they

“The devil doesn’t go after the ones that he’s already got. So, we’re looking at this as a learning opportunity,” Ely said. “The hopes for the future are making sure this guy’s brakes get done correctly and give a tune up on their car.”

And when our crew got out to the auto shop on Thursday, Alert 360 was already there donating a surveillance system.

Ely says he hopes this will keep any future thieves from stopping by again.

If you’d like to help out Hard Luck, visit their Facebook page for more information.

