Local business owners react to property damage during overnight protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local business owners are taking to social media as a reaction to property damage their businesses sustain during Saturday night’s protest against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protests began at the intersection of N.W. 23rd and Classen Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday where protesters blocked traffic.

Officers attempted to clear the area several times throughout the evening, and 13 people were arrested on complaints of vandalism and assault on officers.

KFOR has been told that the officers who were assaulted were not seriously injured.

“We want everyone to exercise their right to protest, but please do so peacefully,” the department posted on Twitter.

The protests moved from the intersection to the Plaza District and then ended in downtown Oklahoma City near police headquarters.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department said that protesters threw rocks and bricks at officers and patrol cars during the protest.

Also, windows at the Oklahoma County Jail were broken.

Now, Rachael Cope of the 84 Hospitality Group says windows at several restaurant locations were broken during the demonstration.

Revolucion, on of the group’s restaurants affected by the protests, even putting out a sign to say ‘we are with you.’

However, other business owners weren’t so happy with the turn of events.

The Saucee Sicilian posting on their Facebook about their work-in-progress storefront.

At least two nonprofits were damaged Saturday as well.

Dress for Success OKC sustained heavy fire damage.

Oklahoma City Girls Art School had several windows broken during the protests.

At this time, it is unknown how many businesses were damaged overnight.

OKCPD officials tell KFOR there were approximately 27 arrests during the protest, 25 have been confirmed with booking records.