Local business shuts doors permanently because of coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On the door it says, “in this space we did so much more than dance,” as Studio 7 closes after many years right on 23rd street.

A virtual dance recital held Wednesday night ends out an era at Studio 7.

“We as a staff have talked about how wild that is that 7 is the number of wholeness and completion and that’s our season that we’re closing out,” Studio 7 Co-owner Stacey Johnson said.

Stacey and Chris Johnson opened the studio in 2013. Dance is a ministry for Stacey.

“I’m actually a licensed professional counselor and for me dance is one of the most empowering ways for healing, connection and personal growth,” Stacey Johnson said.

But then the world changed in March.

“We thought oh this may last for a little bit maybe a three weeks and then we’ll be right back at it. Little did we know it was going to be a much bigger thing that we thought,” Studio 7 Co-owner Chris Johnson said.

They’ve been holding virtual dance classes but knew it wouldn’t be sustainable.

“You’re dealing with being at home, taking care of your family like so many people are doing and also running a business. It just began to be not fun and very sad, and taking dance on Zoom is really hard,” Stacey said.

So on May 6, Stacey and Chris announced they were shutting down the business because they were unable to figure out how to keep the dance studio open long term.

“I didn’t have a peace about telling our precious dancers into this space altogether again,” Stacey Johnson said.

The Johnsons will focus their time on their eight children and two other businesses but will always remember the space they created here on N.W. 23rd street.

“It’s like breaking up a family almost, which is very hard. It’s been hard on both of us especially my wife,” Chris Johnson said.

“I just want to thank everyone for holding space for us as we held space for yu and for honoring us and for trusting us with this decision and supporting us in it,” Stacey Johnson said.

For more information on the rest of the virtual classes going on, visit their Facebook.