Local doctor, Oklahoma City Mayor weigh in on avoiding COVID-19 dinner table dangers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health and local officials are issuing a warning for not only holiday dinners, but regular gatherings as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Oklahoma.

They say these small gatherings are among the places the virus is spreading.

Whether it’s Thanksgiving Dinner or not, experts say when folks gather around the table, COVID-19 won’t mind joining.

“Instead of saying ‘pass the dressing,’ he’ll say ‘pass the person’ and it will be a way to perpetuate the pandemic,” said Dr. Jim Kirk – infectious disease specialist with SSM Health St. Anthony.

Kirk says he knows the pandemic has become part of the white noise of our lives.

“We feel at the holidays in particular that we’ve been good boys and girls – and certainly we do – but unfortunately the virus is not concerned about our fatigue,” he said.

On Thursday morning, Mayor David Holt saying these small gatherings are part of the problem.

“Yeah, it’s terrible,” said Holt. “We all hate it. We wish that we could live our lives like we did back in February but that’s not an option and I don’t want anyone hearing my voice right now to get sick or have to go to a hospital or die and you have it in your power to keep that reality from coming to pass.”

To prevent it at the dinner table, Kirk suggests finding ways to compromise for Thanksgiving or other dinners – like limiting size, practicing social distancing, eating outside, wearing masks when possible, cleaning surfaces, using disposable utensils and other materials, and wearing masks.

“Even if government officials have not formally mandated mask wearing, things of that nature, we are pleading with the public to adhere to these practices that we all know can curtail the pandemic,” said Kirk.

Health experts urge you to consider where your guests are traveling from and how seriously they’ve been taking the virus.

Spending Thanksgiving on FaceTime or Zoom doesn’t sound fun – but it could be your safest option.