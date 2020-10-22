Local entertainment business ramps up cleaning, hoping guests will come back

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 is taking a major toll on the entertainment industry.

Places usually packed full of laughter and kids are now filled with the sounds of cleaning.

“That’s what we’re doing… trying to struggle, scratch, and claw to get people back in here to a safe environment,” said Kids Galaxy manager Robert Klase.

It’s a sentiment so many local businesses can attest to right now.

“It’s been a hit on all of us. We’re all taking it hard because before COVID we were really, really great… now, you know, it’s just like flipping a switch,” said Klase.

Kids Galaxy is just one place dialing up their safety measures.

“We have to go in and wipe everything down, I mean everything,” said head of the cleaning crew, Martina Hidrogo.

The entertainment facility is filled with slides, tunnels, rockets, and even an arcade.

Staff says every inch is cleaned multiple times a day.

“From the padded, the rockets, anything that hangs, all those little tunnels up there all of that stuff gets wiped down,” said Hidrogo.

The cleaning process takes at least three people and about five hours.

Staff members always wear masks.

They say it’s all worth it to see the smiling faces inside.

They even manage to disinfect every ball in the ball pit.

“It sucks the balls up, into this first thing here with a washer- there’s a washer down in here and here,” explained Klase.

They’ve also added ways to rent the space for just your family.

“We also do private events so that limits the amount of people that are being brought in,” said Party Host Adrianna Blevins.

Even though staff has dropped from 20 people to six members, they’re all working together to make it through this pandemic safely.

Kids Galaxy will be hosting a Halloween event on Oct. 31st from 12-3 p.m.

You can more information about safety measures and pricing on their website.