Local hospitals aim to reduce coronavirus pandemic stress on expecting mothers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The days leading up to the birth of a new baby can be exciting and stressful and during this pandemic, hospital staff across the metro are doing all they can to protect families.

At Integris, the first step is ensuring mothers are tested for COVID-19 one to two days before giving birth, or the day of if they show up in labor.

“So if a mom’s test is still pending before or at the time her baby’s born or if she is symptomatic and suspected to have COVID-19 or confirmed to have it, then we engage in shared decision-making with that family,” said Dr. Julie Watson, Neonatologist at Integris Children’s.

Those decisions – not easy.

Will newborns get that critical skin-to-skin bonding right after birth?

At Integris, if a mother tests positive – the family has the option of designating a healthy caregiver for the child while they are in the isolation nursery.

“If a mother chooses to have her baby with her then we keep the baby about 6 feet apart and teach moms meticulous hygiene and ask that they wear a mask while breastfeeding or any close contact with their baby,” said Watson.



At OU Medical Center, experts say it’s not the birth that could transmit the virus, it’s everything after.

“The main concern would be getting exposed to respiratory droplets from the mother and so we’re recommending separation of mother and baby,” said Dr. Rodney Edwards, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Dr. Rodney Edwards recommends mothers who test positive pump breast milk to bottle feed their babies.

“We don’t have any evidence as of now of COVID-19 getting into breast milk,” he said. “All of this information, though is going to be limited when we’re dealing with a virus we just learned existed months ago.”

The CDC says a small number of newborns have tested positive. It also says it’s more likely for a baby to contract the virus after birth than before.