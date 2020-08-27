Local music venues get boost from City of OKC reimbursement program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “We’ve always had venues but in the last couple of years we places like Tower and Criterion and Jones and some real specific levels and tiers of players that really started to expand the scene here,” Stephen Tyler, Managing Partner at Tower Theatre, said.

A growing Oklahoma City industry silenced due to COVID-19.

Tower Theatre’s first show since march is now just weeks away, but finding big acts that want to perform indoors has been a struggle.

“Right now their feeling is outdoor is going to be the thing so we’re facing another 12 months 18 months of difference than what we were,” Tyler said.

Which is why the City of Oklahoma City has stepped in launching a $2 million reimbursement program for local music venues.

“We’re just trying to help keep them afloat as much as they can so that they can hopefully maintain until we have a vaccine,” Joanna McSpadden, with the City of Oklahoma City, said.

Venues are eligible for up to $250,000.

In order to apply ticket sales must account for 50% of their revenue.

Good news for 89th Street OKC where all of their proceeds come from concerts.

“We’ve been lobbying congress to get something done so it’s nice to see city council step up and use some of that CARES money to take care of arts in Oklahoma City,” 89th Street OKC Owner Nick Hampson said.

Nick Hampson says they’ve been able to stay open so far with a go fund me page and shirt sales with some SBA loans.

“Realistically four or five more months of us not being able to have show I don’t really think we could go much longer than that,” Hampson said.

Because music venue owners know, their success boosts the economy.

“Live music is an under utilized resource here, and I think it is a very effective economic driver. It’s a very effective industry and anything we can do to support it and make that part of Oklahoma’s brand and Oklahoma City even more so…,” Tyler said.

For more information on the Venue Reimbursement Program visit the OKC Small Biz Help website.