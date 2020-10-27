Local pecan farm works to save their livelihood from unseasonable ice storm

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — The ice storm is taking its toll on the pecan trees at a family-owned pecan farm and efforts to save the trees and pecans are underway.

“This is a major blow to the pecan people in Oklahoma,” Richard Hoffman, owner of Hoffman Pecan Farm and Cattle Company, told News 4. “Unfortunately, you can’t control the weather.”

You can’t control it, but the Hoffmans are trying to get ahead of the weather by shaking the ice off the trees with a tractor following ice and freezing rain that hit the state overnight Monday and Tuesday.

Their efforts began Monday night.

“A lot of what we ended up shaking last night refroze overnight and we’re having to hit again today,” Shane Hoffman said.

It’s a tedious task because the Hoffmans own 300 acres and 1,000 trees.



“What’s happened this morning just since eight or nine o’clock, we actually didn’t have any trees broken at eight o’clock this morning but the last couple hours they’re starting to snap and just trying to get to them as quick as we can,” Shane said.

The Hoffmans do custom cracking for folks all across Oklahoma and they even sell their pecans nationwide.

“It would have been a lot worse had we not started on it,” Richard said.

Their store at the farm opens up for the season on November 2nd, so the timing of the ice storm is not ideal.

To learn more about the pecan farm, go to the Hoffman Pecan Farm and Cattle Co. Facebook page.