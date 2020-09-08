Local woman claims assault, robbery by OKC club owners

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A local woman and the owners of a Bricktown nightclub are at odds after she claims the two assaulted and robbed her.

“I’m screaming like ‘somebody call the cops, somebody call the cops,'” a woman who wanted to remain anonymous told News 4.

She’s talking about an alleged incident that happened behind Club One15 Saturday.

She said it happened after she was dancing on the second floor with a friend.

“This girl walked up to us and kind of comes in between us to push us apart. So I kind of just push her off of me,” she said.

The woman said that’s when the two owners of the club intervened.

“Took me to the back door, out the back door to the back parking lot behind this dumpster and literally threw me on the ground,” she said.

She claims she repeatedly asked them what she did to warrant this behavior and begged them to let her go.

“They were holding me down on my back at first and the guy had his foot right here and next to my shoulder and my neck and I’m kind of trying to fidget because I can barely breathe,” she said. “You can kind of see this bruise on my chin and kind of, you can see my elbows are really messed up. Had to go to the ER last night for my hand because I thought my thumb was broken.”

The woman also claims the two owners took her wallet and her phone after she told them she was recording the alleged encounter.

However, when News 4 spoke to one of the owners on Tuesday, he said all of these allegations are false and that the woman tried to assault their security officers.

He said it was the club owners who called 911.

The woman told News 4 that is false. She asked us to request security footage from the club. The owners told us there is no footage of the incident.

“I felt, it was probably the scaredest I’ve ever been. I didn’t know how to react or what was about to happen,” she said.

So far, no police reports have been filed. However, both parties told News 4 Tuesday afternoon that they intend to file a report.

OKCPD officials confirmed to News 4 that officers did respond to Club One15 Saturday night after receiving a call about a woman assaulting security officers.

