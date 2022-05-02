MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting at Oklahoma police officers.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Midwest City officers received a call about a disturbance involving a firearm at Joe B. Barnes Park.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a group of people fighting.

At that point, one person fired shots at the officer. The officer returned fire, but no one was hit.

Investigators say the suspect dropped the gun and ran, but he was quickly taken into custody.