OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many kids enjoy the leftover snow, children safety groups are sharing a tragic reminder about safety. The reminder comes after one child died and another one was injured in sledding accidents in Broken Arrow.

The two kids were both 12-year-old boys hit within an hour of each other Thursday night. The child who died was struck by a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting him.

The truck that is believed to have struck a 12-year-old boy in Broken Arrow. Image from Broken Arrow Police Department.

“At this point we don’t know if the driver knowingly knew he had a collision or not,” said Chris Walker, spokesperson for the Broken Arrow Police Department.

The second child hit survived with minor injuries.

“Be careful,” Walker advised on sledding safely. “Know which way you’re going. Know your trajectory. Parents, watch your kids. Make sure they’re not going into the street and playing.”

Sledding in Oklahoma City.

Safe Kids Oklahoma Director Elizabeth Koldoff is torn up by the news.

“My heart goes out to those families,” she said.

Snow safety is something Oklahoma parents can often overlook. However, with the snow from this week’s winter storm sticking around, Koldoff said now is the perfect time to brush up.

“Find a safe place to do your sledding,” she explained. “We all want to have fun in the snow, but we want to be able to be safe while we’re doing it.”

She advises children sit on their sleds with their feet facing forward downhill and to sled in wide open areas far from any roads or vehicles.

“And of course, don’t ever pull a sled behind a moving vehicle,” she added.

Broken Arrow Police are still looking for the driver who hit and killed the boy sledding on the 200 block of East Albany Street at around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. The suspect’s truck is described as a 3/4-ton or 1-ton newer-model white pickup with dark windows and extended mirrors.