OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A four-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Wednesday evening caused multiple injuries, including a critical injury.

Emergency responders were called to the 15900 block of North Western.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR the crash involved four vehicles.

Four people were injured, including one person who is in critical condition, according to the official.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.